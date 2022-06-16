Tens of thousands of children in Ethiopia are suffering from the "most deadly" form of malnutrition as a prolonged drought ravages the east and south of the country, British charity Save the Children has said.

Over one million people need urgent food aid across the Ethiopian regions of Oromia, SNNP (Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples), Somali and South West, the charity said in a statement on Thursday.

"About 185,000 children (are) now estimated to be suffering from the most deadly form of malnutrition," it said.

"Children — especially small children — are bearing the brunt of a harrowing and multifaceted crisis in Ethiopia," said Xavier Joubert, the charity's country director in Ethiopia.

"A prolonged, expanding, and debilitating drought is grinding away at their resilience, already worn down by a gruelling conflict and two years of the Covid-19 pandemic," he added.

On the brink of 'starvation'

In the Somali region — one of the worst affected — the malnutrition rate jumped 64 percent in the past year, according to Save the Children.