The lead Republican negotiator in US Senate efforts to craft a bipartisan gun safety bill has walked out of the talks, raising questions about whether lawmakers will vote on the legislation before leaving for a two-week July 4 recess.

"It's fish or cut bait," Senator John Cornyn said on Thursday after hours of negotiations that included his fellow Republican Senator Thom Tillis and Democratic Senators Chris Murphy and Kyrsten Sinema.

"I don't know what they have in mind, but I'm through talking," Cornyn said.

Tillis and Murphy later said the talks were close to reaching an agreement and added that legislative text for a bill could emerge in the coming days.

The bipartisan group has been working on a deal to curb gun violence since a gunman killed 19 school children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas, just 10 days after a separate gunman killed 10 people in a racist attack against Black people in Buffalo, New York. Talks have bogged down in recent days.

"To land a deal like this is difficult. It comes with a lot of emotions. It comes with political risk to both sides. But we're close enough that we should be able to get there," said Murphy, the lead Democratic negotiator.

Gun legislation

Time to pass major legislation is running short as the November 8 midterm elections, when Republicans are looking to win back control of Congress, draw nearer.

Murphy and Tillis each told reporters that staff has begun drafting legislative text for the majority of provisions that lawmakers have agreed on.

Tillis suggested that text could be available as early as Friday.