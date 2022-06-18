People have been flocking to parks and pools across Western Europe for a bit of respite from an early heat wave that saw the mercury rise above 40 C in France and Spain.

In Germany, where highs of 38 C were expected, the health minister on Saturday urged vulnerable groups to stay hydrated.

“Heat and too little fluids can be deadly for older people,” Karl Lauterbach tweeted. “We need to keep an eye on the elderly and those with disabilities today.”

Meanwhile, officials warned of wildfires across the western Mediterranean region as high temperatures and a long dry spell made for combustible conditions.

The European Commission's Copernicus Emergency Management Service said the fire risk was “extreme” and “very extreme” in much of Spain, the Rhone river valley in France, Sardinia, Sicily and parts of mainland Italy.

