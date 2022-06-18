Saturday, June 18, 2022

Prepare for the long haul, UK's PM tells Western allies

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned allies to prepare for a long war in Ukraine, urging sustained support for Kiev or risk "the greatest victory for aggression" since World War II.

In an article for The Sunday Times, Johnson said Ukraine's foreign backers should hold their nerve to ensure it has "the strategic endurance to survive and eventually prevail".

The British premier offered President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a ramped up military training programme to help in its fight against Russian forces.

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Luhansk

The governor of the eastern Ukrainian region now seeing heavy fighting with Russia, Sergiy Gaiday, opened the pockets of his flack jacket on Saturday to show gun cartridges and a tourniquet.

Appointed by President Zelenskyy, the 46-year-old heads the Luhansk region, including the city of Sievierodonetsk, where Russians are fighting street battles, and Lysychansk, where bangs of artillery are near-constant.

"It's a tough situation, in the city (of Lysychansk) and in the region as a whole," he told AFP in an interview, as Russians "are just shelling our troop positions 24 hours a day."

Russia sending large number of reserve troops to Sievierodonetsk

Russia is sending a large number of reserve troops to Sievierodonetsk from other battle zones to try to gain full control of the frontline eastern city, the governor of Ukraine's Luhansk region said.

"Today, tomorrow, or the day after tomorrow, they will throw in all the reserves they have ... because there are so many of them there already, they're at critical mass," Luhansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said on national television.

He said Russian forces already controlled most but not all of Sievierodonetsk.

Russian missiles destroy fuel depot in east Ukraine town

Three Russian missiles destroyed a fuel storage depot in the eastern Ukrainian town of Novomoskovsk, the head of the regional administration said in an online message.

Valentyn Reznichenko posted a picture of what he said was a large blaze at the depot. Novomoskovsk lies just to the northeast of Dnipro, the regional capital.

Reznichenko later said 11 people had been injured and one was in critical condition.

Zelenskyy hails EU backing as battles rage in Donbass

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has hailed Brussels' support for Kiev's European Union bid as a historic achievement, as "fierce battles" raged again in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region.

The European Commission spearheaded a powerful show of solidarity on Friday by backing Ukraine for EU candidate status, an endorsement that could add it to the list of countries vying for membership as early as next week.

"Ukrainian institutions maintain resilience even in conditions of war. Ukrainian democratic habits have not lost their power even now," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

Russia putting world in danger of famine, warns EU

Russia is putting the world at risk of famine through its blockade of Ukraine's shipments of grains and restrictions on its own exports, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"We are ready to work with the UN and our partners to prevent any unwanted impact on global food security," Borrell said in an article published on his official blog.

"Russia's conscious political choice is to 'weaponise'" grain exports and "use them as a tool for blackmail against anyone that opposes its aggression" in Ukraine, Borrell said.

Governor: Fierce battles outside Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk

Ukrainian authorities say "fierce battles" with Russia have raged in villages outside the strategic eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, which Moscow's forces have been trying to seize control of for weeks. They also warn of "more destruction" in city's the Azot chemical plant, where hundreds of civilians are sheltering.

"Now the most fierce battles are near Sievierodonetsk. They (Russia) do not control the city entirely," the governor of the eastern Luhansk region, Sergiy Gaiday, said on Telegram.

"Our defenders are fighting Russians in all directions..," he said. He also said that Lysychansk — a Ukrainian-controlled city across a river from battered Sievierodonetsk — is being "heavily shelled".

Local authorities: Rockets hit district in Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih

Rockets have hit a southern district of Ukraine's central city of Kryvyi Rih, leading to at least two casualties, local authorities have said in posts on messaging app Telegram.

There was no immediate reaction from Russia, which denies targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Ukraine's president visits southern city of Mykolaiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the southern city of Mykolaiv during a working trip to the region, his office has said in a statement, without specifying when the visit took place.