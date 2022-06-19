Daesh terror group has claimed responsibility for an attack on a Sikh temple in Afghanistan that killed one community member and a Taliban fighter.

In a message posted on its Amaq propaganda site on Sunday, the terror group said Saturday's attack targeted Hindus and Sikhs.

The terrorists said one of their fighters "penetrated a temple for Hindu and Sikh polytheists in Kabul, after killing its guard, and opened fire on the pagans inside with his machine gun and hand grenades".

Two were killed and at least seven others wounded in the raid.

Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said the attackers lobbed at least one grenade when they entered the temple, setting off a blaze.