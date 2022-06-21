US President Joe Biden has announced his intention to appoint Mohegan Indian Tribe Lifetime Chief Marilynn Malerba as US Treasurer, marking the first time a Native American's signature will appear on US currency.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who is visiting the Rosebud Sioux Tribe in South Dakota on Tuesday, also announced the creation of a new Treasury Office of Tribal and Native Affairs, which will report to the treasurer and administer tribal relations.

Malerba's appointment by Biden also will allow Yellen's signature to be added to the US currency, as this was prohibited without a US treasurer in place.

Dollar notes have been printed since Yellen took office last year with former Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin's signature on them.

The appointment helps reduce a long list of unfilled and unconfirmed senior positions at Treasury.

The treasurer position has been vacant since January 2020, when Jovita Carranza left to become Small Business Administrator in the Trump administration. Malerba's appointment needs no confirmation by the US Senate.