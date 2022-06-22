Turkish and Russian military officials have met in Moscow to discuss the safe exit of Turkish merchant ships and grain export from Ukrainian ports.

Following the "constructive" talks, a Turkish cargo ship left Ukraine's Russian-occupied port of Mariupol on Wednesday, the Turkish defence ministry said.

"The meeting in Moscow gave its first concrete result," the ministry said in a statement.

"Just a few hours after the end of the long meeting, the Turkish dry cargo ship, which had been waiting for days, left the Ukrainian port."

According to a statement from the Russian Defence Ministry, the sides also discussed approaches to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea, and reached an agreement to continue consultations.

The ministry added that the delegations of Russia and Türkiye stressed the importance of cooperation in a bilateral format, which allowed for the exit from the Port of Mariupol, including the Turkish cargo ship Azov Concord.

READ MORE: Türkiye's Erdogan discusses Ukraine conflict with British, Estonian PMs

Efforts to resume grain deliveries