British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss hailed relations between her country and Türkiye during a meeting with Vice President Fuat Oktay in the Turkish capital Ankara.

“Türkiye is an important partner for the UK. We are key European NATO allies,” Truss wrote on Twitter following the meeting.

“I met Vice President @fuatoktay in Ankara & talked about the UK & Türkiye deepening our cooperation in areas including energy, defence and security,” Truss added, sharing a photo from the meeting.

“We continue to work together to support Ukraine,” she said.

UK defence minister will be in Ankara

Truss visited Türkiye a day before the UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace's visit to Türkiye.

Wallace is scheduled to be in Ankara on Thursday at the invitation of Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar.