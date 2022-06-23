Türkiye and Israel have begun efforts to take their mutual diplomatic representation to ambassador level, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said.

The two sides will continue political negotiations at various levels, Cavusoglu said on Thursday, speaking alongside his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid in Ankara.

"The positive dialogue between our countries is once again agreed to be continued with concrete, tangible actions," Cavusoglu said, stressing the significance of bilateral political and regional consultations.

Cavusoglu said he and Lapid were in close contact regarding possible threats to Israeli citizens, after Israel voiced worries that its citizens could come under attack by Iranian agents in the NATO-member country.

Cavusoglu stressed that Ankara will never allow such terror attacks on its territory.

The Turkish and Israeli ministers also addressed "steps to be taken" on economic relations, Cavusoglu noted, saying the two countries will organise the Joint Economic Commission meeting in September.

He expressed Ankara's desire to continue dialogue and cooperation in the field of energy.

Cavusoglu said the Palestine matter was addressed during the meetings, as Türkiye expressed its "expectations and sensitives" on the issue to the Israeli side.

He reiterated the need for a two-state solution, and urged to avoid steps that may harm the peace process between Israel and Palestine.

