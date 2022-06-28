US officials have arrived in Venezuela in the latest bid to rebuild relations with the South American oil giant as the conflict in Ukraine drags on, driving higher gas prices and forcing the US to recalibrate other foreign policy objectives.

The delegation arrived in Caracas to discuss the "bilateral agenda," Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday without giving any details on the officials, nor the issues they discussed with the head of parliament, Jorge Rodriguez.

The delegation that arrived in Caracas includes ambassador James Story, who heads the US government's Venezuelan Affairs Unit out of neighbouring Colombia, said a State Department spokesperson.

It also includes Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy on hostage affairs. The State Department official described Carstens' trip as a welfare visit focused on the safety of several US citizens detained in Caracas, including a group of oil executives from Houston-based Citgo jailed more than four years ago.

It's unclear what else the US officials are seeking to accomplish during the mission.

But it follows a surprise visit in March by the two men and Juan Gonzalez, the National Security Council director for the Western Hemisphere, that was the first White House trip to the county in more than two decades.

