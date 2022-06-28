Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Joe Biden have discussed several issues, including a meeting of NATO members in Madrid, over the phone.

"The call addressed regional matters and the issues concerning Türkiye-US relations," a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate said after Tuesday's call.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the agenda of the June 28-30 summit of NATO countries, it added.

"We had a talk with Mr. (US President Joe) Biden this morning. He stated his desire to meet again this evening or tomorrow. We answered him that 'it is possible to meet again'," Erdogan said in Ankara, speaking to reporters before flying to Madrid.

According to a White House statement, Biden "looks forward to seeing President Erdogan at the NATO Summit in Madrid where leaders will discuss the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for Transatlantic security and other threats to the Alliance such as terrorism, as well as take historic decisions to strengthen the Alliance’s collective defence and security".

READ MORE:Ankara wants 'results' not 'verbiage' from Sweden, Finland on terror groups

Crucial meeting