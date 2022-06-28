TÜRKİYE
Erdogan, Biden discuss ties and NATO summit agenda
A phone call between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his American counterpart Joe Biden addressed regional matters and the issues concerning Türkiye-US relations, according to a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.
Turkish President Erdogan has suggested that there is a possibility of a meeting between him and US President Biden. / AA
By Sandip BARDHAN
June 28, 2022

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Joe Biden have discussed several issues, including a meeting of NATO members in Madrid, over the phone.

"The call addressed regional matters and the issues concerning Türkiye-US relations," a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate said after Tuesday's call.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the agenda of the June 28-30 summit of NATO countries, it added.

"We had a talk with Mr. (US President Joe) Biden this morning. He stated his desire to meet again this evening or tomorrow. We answered him that 'it is possible to meet again'," Erdogan said in Ankara, speaking to reporters before flying to Madrid.

According to a White House statement, Biden "looks forward to seeing President Erdogan at the NATO Summit in Madrid where leaders will discuss the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for Transatlantic security and other threats to the Alliance such as terrorism, as well as take historic decisions to strengthen the Alliance’s collective defence and security".

READ MORE:Ankara wants 'results' not 'verbiage' from Sweden, Finland on terror groups

Crucial meeting

Later on Tuesday, the Turkish president will attend a four-way meeting along with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Swedish premier Magdalena Andersson and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The talks are expected to focus on the Nordic countries' bids to join the 30-member military alliance.

Sweden, along with Finland, formally applied to join NATO last month, a decision spurred by Russia's offensive against Ukraine, which began on February 24.

But Türkiye, a longstanding member of the alliance, has voiced objections to the membership bids, criticising the countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups.

Erdogan has said Ankara is expecting to see action instead of empty words from Sweden and Finland on terror groups.

READ MORE:Türkiye’s concerns 'all legitimate and must be addressed': NATO chief

SOURCE:AA
