Indirect nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington have started in Doha, as Iran's chief nuclear negotiator met with European Union envoy Enrique Mora, who will shuttle between the American and Iranian sides.

Ali Bagheri Kani, met with Mora on Tuesday after earlier meeting Qatari officials with Tehran's local ambassador.

Based in separate rooms in a hotel in Qatar's capital, Iran's Kani and US Iran special envoy Rob Malley are trying to break a months-long impasse that has stalled efforts to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear pact with world powers.

Iran refuses to hold direct talks with its arch-foe, the United States, resulting in the "proximity" talks arrangement involving Mora.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Tuesday saying it “welcomed" hosting the talks.

It said the talks aimed to reestablish the deal “in a way that supports and enhances security, stability and peace in the region and opens new horizons for broader regional cooperation and dialogue with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

READ MORE:Nuclear talks: Qatar to host indirect Iran-US talks on reviving 2015 deal