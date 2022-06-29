Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton and Formula One have condemned former world champion Nelson Piquet's racially offensive term against the British driver in Portuguese.

"It’s more than language. These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport," Hamilton, 37, said on Twitter on Tuesday, adding "Time has come for action."

Formula One backed Hamilton as discriminatory and racist expressions are "unacceptable," and this type of language "has no part in society."

"Lewis is an incredible ambassador for our sport and deserves respect," the F1 added.