France wants to focus on the future of its ties with Australia as the two countries try to rebuild relations badly strained over a submarine contract.

Relations between the two Western allies reached a low last October when Australia cancelled a multi-billion dollar French submarine programme and opted for submarines to be built with US and British technology instead.

French President Emmanuel Macron received new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Friday, striking a reconciliatory note.

"He's not responsible for what happened," Macron replied, when the pair were asked if Australia should apologise. "We'll speak about the future, not the past."

In his statement at the French presidential palace, Albanese thanked Macron for the warm welcome and appeared to allude to the dispute: "Trust, respect, and honesty matter," he said.

Macron said the two would discuss defence and geo-strategic issues but also "new projects" in terms of renewable energy, critical metals, space, and the poles, with the two countries both having territories in the Antarctic.

