WORLD
3 MIN READ
Macron, Albanese look to mend ties hit by submarine deal row
Australia's Anthony Albanese stresses "trust, respect and honesty" as France's Emmanuel Macron cites willingness to "rebuild a relationship" based on mutual respect.
Macron, Albanese look to mend ties hit by submarine deal row
Australia's new Labor-led government has reached a $584 million settlement over a controversial decision to scrap a French submarine deal. / Reuters
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
July 1, 2022

France wants to focus on the future of its ties with Australia as the two countries try to rebuild relations badly strained over a submarine contract.

Relations between the two Western allies reached a low last October when Australia cancelled a multi-billion dollar French submarine programme and opted for submarines to be built with US and British technology instead.

French President Emmanuel Macron received new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Friday, striking a reconciliatory note.

"He's not responsible for what happened," Macron replied, when the pair were asked if Australia should apologise. "We'll speak about the future, not the past."

In his statement at the French presidential palace, Albanese thanked Macron for the warm welcome and appeared to allude to the dispute: "Trust, respect, and honesty matter," he said.

Macron said the two would discuss defence and geo-strategic issues but also "new projects" in terms of renewable energy, critical metals, space, and the poles, with the two countries both having territories in the Antarctic.

READ MORE: Australia, France reach settlement over submarine deal dispute

RECOMMENDED

Ups and downs in ties

The decision to scrap the lucrative submarine contract had incensed Paris.

Macron reacted with fury back then, recalling the French ambassador to Australia, accusing the then-Australian prime minister, conservative Scott Morrison, of lying, while the French foreign minister said Canberra had "stabbed its ally in the back".

But Morrison's party lost elections in May and his Labour successor has pledged to rebuild ties with France.

Albanese announced earlier this month that French submarine maker Naval Group had agreed to a "fair and an equitable settlement" of 555 million euros ($584 million) for Australia ending the decade-old submarine contract.

Paris, which has 1 million citizens living in territories spanning the Indian and Pacific Ocean and 8,000 troops stationed there, had made Australia a cornerstone of its Indo-Pacific strategy to counter the rise of China.

France has supplied war planes to India and Indonesia in particular to build military ties with countries in the region.

READ MORE:France says US torpedoed its submarine deal with Australia

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'
Bangladesh slams India for allowing fugitive Hasina to speak publicly
Egypt urges Israel to withdraw from Gaza and reopen Rafah
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
Israeli forces kill Palestinian, detain others in occupied West Bank
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan