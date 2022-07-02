WORLD
3 MIN READ
Google to delete user location history of visits to US abortion clinic
The announcement from the tech giant comes a week after the US Supreme Court made the tectonic decision to strip American women of constitutional rights to abortion.
Google to delete user location history of visits to US abortion clinic
Google says the location history of a Google account is off by default. / Reuters Archive
By Mazhar Ali
July 2, 2022

Google has announced it would delete users' location history when they visit abortion clinics, domestic violence shelters and other places where privacy is sought.

"If our systems identify that someone has visited one of these places, we will delete these entries from Location History soon after they visit," Jen Fitzpatrick, a senior vice president at Google, wrote in a blog post on Friday. 

"This change will take effect in the coming weeks."

Other places from which Google will not store location data include fertility centres, addiction treatment facilities, and weight loss clinics.

The announcement comes a week after the US Supreme Court made the tectonic decision to strip American women of constitutional rights to abortion, leading a dozen states to ban or severely restrict the procedure and prompting mass protests across the country.

Activists and politicians have been calling on Google and other tech giants to limit the amount of information they collect to avoid it being used by law enforcement for abortion investigations and prosecutions.

Fitzpatrick also sought to reassure users that the company takes data privacy seriously.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:US abortion ruling sparks legal battles over state 'trigger laws'

Privacy and security

"Google has a long track record of pushing back on overly broad demands from law enforcement, including objecting to some demands entirely," she wrote.

"We take into account the privacy and security expectations of people using our products, and we notify people when we comply with government demands."

Concerns over smartphone data and reproductive rights arose even before the Supreme Court ruling, when several conservative US states in recent months passed laws that give members of the public the right to sue doctors who perform abortions – or anyone who helps facilitate them.

That led a group of top Democratic lawmakers in May to send a letter to Google chief executive Sundar Pichai, asking him to stop collecting smartphone location data lest it becomes "a tool for far-right extremists looking to crack down on people seeking reproductive health care."

READ MORE:Protests across US after Supreme Court overturned abortion protections

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil