The two prevailing variables in what it takes to win Formula One, namely the driver performance and car technology that the team has to offer, are both overestimated when regarded separately, shows a study published in the Journal of Applied Economics.

In 2016, F1 champion Nico Rosberg had suggested that bagging a trophy at the races depended much more on the superiority of the car and the team, and allocated a very little part of the win to the driver.

To be precise, the percentiles stood at 80 percent for the car and team, against a mere 20 percent for driver performance when it came to determining race results.

This is called the 80-20 rule, and has become a general assumption in the F1 scene.

However, based on a scientific analysis of racing results between the 2012–19 F1 seasons, that assessment is largely at fault, and there is a third variable that “distorts the rule”.

The key: Complementarity

The very first F1 season was in 1950 when the technology in constructing race cars was not yet refined, so malfunctions and accidents were recurrent on the tracks.

The cars were far from safe, and success depended heavily on the driver, who had to rely “mostly on his skill and bravery”, write the study’s authors.

Nowadays, however, F1 racers have the privilege to drive some of the most technologically advanced cars in the world. These cars are designed for their safety with minimum compromise from speed potential.

Under these conditions, the research shows that driver skill alone does not even account for 20 percent of the race result. Slightly overestimated by Rosberg, the driver appears to be only responsible for 15 percent of the odds of winning.

Rosberg’s 80 percent, however, is found to be completely overrated, as the study shows that the car performance and team support alone only accounts for around 20 percent.

On the other hand, the newly-proposed variable—which accounts for around 30 to 40 percent of what it takes to win F1—is the interaction between the driver and the car.