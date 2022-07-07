President Vladimir Putin has challenged the West to try and defeat Russia "on the battlefield" and said Moscow's intervention in Ukraine marked a shift to a "multi-polar world."

Delivering one of his strongest speeches since he sent troops to Ukraine on February 24, Putin also spoke on Thursday against "totalitarian liberalism" that he said the West has sought to impose on the entire world.

"Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. Well, what can you say here? Let them try," Putin told senior lawmakers on the 134th day of Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

He accused "the collective West" of unleashing a "war" in Ukraine and said Russia's intervention in the country marked the beginning of a shift to a "multi-polar world."

"This process cannot be stopped," he added.

He also warned Kiev and its Western allies that Moscow has not even started its military campaign in Ukraine "in earnest."

