Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot during a campaign speech in western Japan.

A gunman opened fire at close range as the hugely influential politician delivered his speech on Friday, in an assassination that stunned the nation and prompted an international outpouring of grief and condemnation.

The murder of the 67-year-old was all the more shocking given Japan's strict gun laws and low rates of violent crime, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida describing it as a "barbaric act" that was "absolutely unforgivable".

Abe, who had been Japan's longest-serving prime minister, was shot shortly before noon while campaigning in the western region of Nara ahead of weekend upper house elections.

He was flown by helicopter to the Nara Medical University hospital where he was pronounced dead several hours later.

Two gunshot wounds

"Shinzo Abe was transported to (the hospital) at 12:20 pm. He was in a state of cardiac arrest upon arrival," said Hidetada Fukushima, professor of emergency medicine at the hospital.

"Resuscitation was administered. However, unfortunately he died at 5:03 pm."

Fukushima said Abe had suffered two gunshot wounds to the neck and died of massive blood loss, despite being administered enormous transfusions.