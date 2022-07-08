One of the biggest strains of Johnson’s legacy was Britain’s relations with Europe. Asides from being the man to deliver Brexit, relations between the EU and the UK plummeted as Johnson wanted to unilaterally override parts of a key Brexit treaty that applied to Northern Ireland -- called the Northern Ireland Protocol. The Northern Ireland Protocol aims to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland – part of the UK, and the Republic of Ireland, an EU member, but have some trade checks between Britain and the region.

Not long before announcing his resignation, Johnson tried to push through with scrapping the Protocol. He was warned there is “no legal or political justification” for his plans to override the Brexit agreement between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. The EU also threatened legal action against London.

Globally, Johnson was never one to try to shy away from his ambitions to enhance Britain’s standing in the world, which many critics would describe as neo-imperialist visions. The idea of a post-Brexit “Global Britain” wanted to compensate for Britain’s trade deficit and departure from the EU, prompting London to establish greater influence in the Gulf, the Indo-Pacific, and also Commonwealth countries that once made up the British Empire.

This led to competition and disputes between London and Brussels, even within NATO over key issues like the Ukraine war, in which both were jockeying for leadership over handling the crisis.

Where is Britain going from now?

Johnson may seek to cling to power, although there is little he can do. Britain is evidently already prepared to move on from Johnson. Optimism has expectedly soared within the EU following the announcement, revealing hopes for better relations between London and Brussels.

Guy Verhofstadt, the European parliament's former Brexit coordinator, said "EU-UK relations suffered hugely with Johnson's choice of Brexit", adding his reign was ending in "disgrace, just like his friend Donald Trump". Meanwhile, Michel Barnier, the EU's former chief negotiator, said Johnson’s departure "opens a new page in relations with" the UK, particularly related to the dispute over the Ireland border.

Of course, Johnson’s resignation does not necessarily mean that his Conservative Party will lose power. Rather, there will be a battle in waiting from other Conservative ministers over who can succeed him, including those who rebelled against him to save their own careers.

The pro-Brexit sentiment was rife before Johnson came to power; he merely capitalized on it and claimed the project for his own political ambitions. As shown by the shaky leadership of Theresa May and the fact that few Conservative ministers initially wanted to take on the job of post-Brexit referendum Prime Minister in 2016, Brexit has thrown a spanner into the wheel of Britain’s political force.

Many Conservatives still support removing the Northern Ireland Protocol. The Bill to reverse the Northern Ireland protocol, in its second reading in June, had a majority vote in Parliament with no Conservative MPs voting against it. Yet some quietly criticized it, showing that the Conservative MPs were keen to remain on Johnson’s side while he was Prime Minister.

Regardless of who replaces Johnson, the Conservatives are still scrambling to salvage their own careers and distance themselves from Johnson’s tarnished legacy. Johnson’s resignation may just be the start of an arduous process to restore UK-EU relations. It could even take a no-confidence vote against the Conservatives from the opposition Labour Party, or even a general election, to truly define the UK’s political path.