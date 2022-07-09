The Italian navy has begun relocating the first 600 asylum seekers from the Sicilian island of Lampedusa after its refugee identification center became overwhelmed with new arrivals and photos circulated of filthy conditions.

July has seen a sustained uptick in daily refugee arrivals in Italy compared to recent years, according to Interior Ministry statistics.

Overall, arrivals are up sharply this year, with 30,000 would-be refugees making landfall so far compared to 22,700 in the same period in 2021 and 7,500 in 2020.

Lampedusa, which is closer to North Africa than mainland Italy, is often the destination of choice for Libyan-based refugee smugglers, who charge desperate people hundreds of dollars apiece to cross the Mediterranean Sea on packed, dangerous dinghies and boats.

The Italian navy’s San Marco ship was taking an initial 600 refugees from Lampedusa to another center in Sicily and from there they will be distributed elsewhere in Italy, the ministry said on Saturday and the transfers would continue on Sunday.

