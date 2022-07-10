Iran has decried a plan by the US and Israel to form a security alliance with Arab states to counter Tehran as "provocative," saying it will fuel regional tensions.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani, reacting to reports about the proposed plan, said on Saturday that Iran looks at it as "a threat to national and regional security."

He said the entry of foreigners in the region "will not lead to security and stability" but in turn "cause more tension and discord."

The remarks came in the wake of reports that the US and Israel are mulling over a joint defense pact with Arab states that would connect air defence systems to counter Iran's drone and missile attacks in the region, Reuters cited unnamed sources as saying on Friday.

The plan, it emphasised, would involve Israeli technology and is likely to gain momentum during US President Joe Biden's upcoming visit to the region, including Israel.

The report, however, added that discussions are still "at an early stage" and that several Arab countries "who refuse to do business with Israel" have resisted the plan.

'Weapons cannot bring security to the region'