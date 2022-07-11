The biggest single pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany has started annual maintenance, with flows expected to stop for ten days, but governments, markets and companies are worried the shutdown might be extended due to the conflict in Ukraine.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline transports 55 billion cubic metres (bcm) a year of gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea. Maintenance started on Monday and lasts from July 11 to 21.

Last month, Russia cut flows to 40 percent of the pipeline's total capacity, citing the delayed return of equipment being serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy, in Canada.

Canada said over the weekend that it would return a repaired turbine, but it also said it would expand sanctions against Russia's energy sector.

Europe fears Russia may extend the scheduled maintenance to restrict European gas supply further, throwing plans to fill storage for winter into disarray and heightening a gas crisis that has prompted emergency measures from governments and painfully high bills for consumers.

German economy minister Robert Habeck has said the country should confront the possibility that Russia will suspend gas flows through Nord Stream 1 beyond the scheduled maintenance period.

"Based on the pattern we've seen, it would not be very surprising now if some small, technical detail is found and then they could say 'now we can't turn it on any more'," he said at an event at the end of June.

READ MORE:Germany raises gas alert as Russia cuts supply