The iCloud account of Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, has been allegedly hacked by the online forum 4Chan, exposing alleged inappropriate contents of him.

The contents purportedly belonging to the US president's son revealed texts, pictures, and videos including images of drugs and sexual activities.

It was also claimed that Hunter Biden recorded his father on the phone by the name "Pedo Peter."

Meanwhile, the US Secret Service said on Monday that they are "aware" of the alleged Hunter Biden iCloud hack.