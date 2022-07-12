WORLD
Hunter Biden's iCloud account hack exposes inappropriate contents
The US Secret Service says that they are "aware" of the alleged Hunter Biden iCloud hack.
The leak went viral on 4chan, where a user claimed to have hacked into Hunter Biden's iCloud backup. / AP
By Meryem Demirhan
July 12, 2022

The iCloud account of Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, has been allegedly hacked by the online forum 4Chan, exposing alleged inappropriate contents of him.

The contents purportedly belonging to the US president's son revealed texts, pictures, and videos including images of drugs and sexual activities.

It was also claimed that Hunter Biden recorded his father on the phone by the name "Pedo Peter."

Meanwhile, the US Secret Service said on Monday that they are "aware" of the alleged Hunter Biden iCloud hack.

"At this time we are not in a position to make public comments on potential investigative actions but I can assure you the Secret Service along with other federal law enforcement partners are aware of the social media posts and claims referencing Mr Biden," spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

The leak went viral on 4chan, where a user claimed to have hacked into Hunter Biden's iCloud backup and then used a tool that allows users to recover files from Apple's cloud backup site.

READ MORE:Hunter Biden tax probe focuses on business dealings in China

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
