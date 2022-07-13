Nearly 20 blazes have raged across Portugal and several burned in western Spain, menacing villages and disrupting tourists' holidays amid a heatwave that meteorologists expect to push temperatures into the high 40s Celsius.

In France, about 800 firefighters, supported by six water-bomber aircraft, were battling two wildfires in the southwest, which have already prompted the evacuation of thousands of campers, Gironde prefect Fabienne Buccio said on Wednesday.

In Santiago de Guarda in the central Portuguese district of Leiria, Albertina Francisco struggled to hold back tears as a cloud of black smoke billowed over the tiny village.

Some villagers rescued pets while others helped firefighters battle the flames.

In Leiria, where temperatures soared to 45 degrees Celsius and over 3,000 hectares have been burnt so far, authorities blocked major motorways and side streets as strong winds made it harder for firefighters to fight the flames.

Nearly 750 firefighters were combating two active blazes in Leiria alone, while in the whole of mainland Portugal there were 2,751 firefighters on the ground, backed by 23 aircraft.

Videos shared online showed flames edging close to villas, burning palm trees and parts of golf courses.

READ MORE:Portugal announces 'state of contingency' as wildfires grow

Thousands evacuated

Fuelled by strong winds, fires raged along Croatia's Adriatic Sea coast as well, with the most dramatic situation reported near the town of Sibenik, where water-dropping planes and dozens of firefighters struggled to contain the flames that briefly engulfed some cars and a church tower.