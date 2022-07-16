Lawmakers in North Macedonia have passed a French-brokered deal aimed at settling a dispute with Bulgaria and clearing the way to long-due European Union membership talks.

With 68 votes, the 120-seat parliament voted in favour of the agreement on Saturday. Opposition lawmakers did not participate in the vote and left the room.

The deal proposes that North Macedonia's constitution be amended to recognise a Bulgarian minority, while the remaining issues be discussed between Skopje and Sofia. The proposal does not require Bulgaria to recognise the Macedonian language.

In exchange, Bulgaria will allow its West Balkan neighbour to start membership talks with the EU.

After the agreement was adopted, governing party deputies rolled out EU and North Macedonian flags.