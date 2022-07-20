Azerbaijan has begun the process of returning its people to land liberated from Armenia in what Baku calls "The Great Return" following a 2020 war over Yerevan-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and subsequent truce.

Almost 60 people moved back to a village they had to flee in 1993 when Armenian forces attacked and occupied the region, claiming thousands of lives, an official said on Tuesday.

"Fifty-eight people returned to the district of Zangilan," Vahid Hajiyev, a special presidential representative in the region told the media.

"At this stage, a total of 41 families will return" over the next five days to the newly rebuilt village of Agali in Zangilan, Hajiyev added.

More than 30,000 ethnic Azerbaijanis fled Zangilan, near the Iranian border, in 1993.

Emotions ran high as repatriates stepped down from buses in Agali's windswept central square, where a new fountain sparkled under a sweltering sun.

"We are so happy to be back," one of the returnees, 64-year-old Mina Mirzoyeva told the AFP news agency. "This is our homeland, our native land."

Rahilya Ismayilova, 72, said that back in 1993 she had been forced to ford a river into Iran with her small children, fleeing for life from the Armenian forces.

"May all the refugees return to their homes, just as we did today," she said.

"I fled my village with my four children and today I am back with my big family, with my nine grandchildren."

Reconstruction of Nagorno-Karabakh