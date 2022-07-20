Italian Premier Mario Draghi has won a confidence vote in the Senate, but it was a hollow victory after boycotts by three of his key coalition allies in the voting virtually doomed any prospects for his unity government's survival.

The vote on Wednesday went 95-38 in the favour of Draghi’s government in the 315-member Senate, after lawmakers deserted the roll call in droves.

“In these days of folly, Parliament decides to go against Italy,’’ tweeted Enrico Letta, a former premier who leads the Democratic Party, the only large party in the coalition to back Draghi in the confidence vote. “Italians will show themselves at the ballot box to be wiser than their representatives.”

The rapid unravelling of Draghi's 17-month-old coalition in the last hours could prompt President Sergio Mattarella to dissolve Parliament, opening the path to holding an early election, possibly as soon as late September.

Just before the vote, representatives of the populist 5-Star Movement, the conservative forces of former Premier Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia party and right-wing senators of Matteo Salvini’s League party announced they would skip the roll call.

Coalition turmoil prompted Draghi last week to offer his resignation, but Italy’s president rejected the bid and asked the premier to test his government’s support in Parliament. That test of his national unity government's staying power failed dramatically on Wednesday night.

The coalition partners' walkouts came despite an unprecedented outpouring of sentiment by citizens in the last days appealing for Draghi to keep on governing, amid soaring inflation, high energy costs and a surge in pandemic infections.

After hours of debate on his fate, Draghi asked the Senate to vote on a confidence measure calling on him to keep on governing.

