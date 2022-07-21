Environmental criminals in the Brazilian Amazon have destroyed public rainforests equal to the size of El Salvador over the past six years, yet the Federal Police — the Brazilian version of the FBI — carried out only seven operations aimed at this massive loss, according to a new study.

Between 2016 and 2021, 302 environmental crime raids were carried out by the Federal Police in the Amazon, said Igarape Institute on Wednesday, a Brazilian think tank.

Only two percent targeted people illegally seizing undesignated public lands, it said.

"Indeed, this veritable criminal ecosystem behind Amazon plunder has expanded nationwide, reaching 24 of Brazil's 27 states as well as neighbouring nations."

The destruction took place in state and federal forests that are "unallocated," the study said, meaning they do not have a designated use the way national parks and Indigenous territories do.

According to official data, the Brazilian Amazon rainforest has about 580,000 sq km of forests in this category, or an area almost the size of Ukraine.

As Brazil has repeatedly legalised such invasions, these public forests have become the main target for criminals who illegally seize land.

The report said the lack of enforcement likely stems from the weak legal protection of these areas, in other words, the same problem that draws the illegal activity.

Environmentalists have long pressed the federal government to turn these unallocated public forests into protected areas.

Stalled legal protection

Since Brazil's return to democratic rule in 1985 after two decades of military rule, most successive governments have made moves to extend the legal protections, and today about 47 percent of the Amazon lies within protected areas, according to official data.

Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, however, has repeatedly said the country has too many protected areas and stalled this decades-long policy.