Officials from Türkiye, Finland, and Sweden will meet in August to evaluate the progress made in fulfilling Ankara's counter-terrorism demands from the Nordic countries paving the way for their NATO membership.

In an interview with public broadcaster TRT Haber, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that the meeting next month would be the first of a monitoring committee formed under a deal signed last month.

He added that Türkiye would block their membership bids if Stockholm and Helsinki fail to keep their promises.

The remarks from the top Turkish diplomat came after supporters and sympathisers of the YPG/PKK terror group held several demonstrations without restrictions both in Finland and Sweden, protesting the NATO entry deal signed with Türkiye and promoting the propaganda of the terrorists.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.

Promises made by Finland and Sweden

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join the transatlantic alliance in June, a decision spurred by Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

But Türkiye, a NATO member for 70 years, voiced objections to the membership bids, criticising the countries for tolerating and even supporting terror groups.

A trilateral agreement signed among the countries in June stipulates that Finland and Sweden will not provide support to the PKK and its affiliates.

According to the agreement, Finland and Sweden confirm that the PKK is a proscribed terrorist organisation. They commit to prevent activities of the PKK and all other terrorist organisations and their extensions, as well as activities by individuals in affiliated and inspired groups or networks linked to these terrorist organisations.