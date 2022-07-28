The Museum of Turkish and Islamic Arts is located in the Ibrahim Pasha Palace in the Sultanahmet district of Istanbul. Established in 1914 as the Islamic Foundations Museum in the public kitchen building within the Suleymaniye Mosque Complex, it bills itself as a location where you can view artefacts “from the Umayyad Dynasty to the Ottoman Empire: 13 centuries of splendour.”

One of the primary reasons that the museum was established was to prevent the loss and theft of items of historical and religious value from mosques, religious schools, zawias and shrines throughout the Ottoman Empire.

The museum’s name was changed to the Museum of Turkish and Islamic Arts in 1924 (after the emergence of the Republic of Türkiye), and the museum moved to the second courtyard of Ibrahim Pasha Palace in 1983. It was the last museum established during the reign of the Ottoman Empire.

The Ibrahim Pasha Palace was built upon the ruins of the Hippodrome in Sultanahmet. The Hippodrome is rumoured to have been built following the transition of Byzantion to the Romans by emperor Septimus Severus. The building, it is said, was completed by Constantinus I in 330.

Some of the ancient structure of the Hippodrome is visible inside the museum. The Hippodrome was used as a public gathering place during the Ottoman Empire, bearing witness to the 15-day wedding festivities of Ibrahim Pasha and Hatice Sultan in 1524, the circumcision ceremonies of Suleiman the Magnificent's three sons in 1530, the 57-day long circumcision ceremony of Murad III’s son Mehmed, to give a few examples.

The name Atmeydani (“Horse Square” in English) suggests that during the Ottoman reign, races were held there, as well as javelin games and horse markets. The square eventually lost its nature of being the location of ceremonies and festivities.