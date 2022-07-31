WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye, Ukraine discuss grain export ahead of shipment
Technical work on the first grain shipment has been completed and is expected to take place after administrative preparations conclude, Turkish National Defense Ministry says.
Türkiye, Ukraine discuss grain export ahead of shipment
Moscow and Kiev are major exporters of agricultural products, but Russia's attacks on Ukraine has severely disrupted wheat exports as the fighting damaged harvests and left ports blocked and mined. / Reuters
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
July 31, 2022

Türkiye’s defence minister Hulusi Akar has discussed the latest developments on grain shipments from Ukraine in separate phone calls with Ukraine’s defence and infrastructure ministers.

Akar exchanged views on the activities conducted at the Joint Coordination Center during talks with Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov and Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

They said technical work on the first grain shipment was completed and is expected to take place after administrative preparations conclude.

The possibility of the first grain-exporting ship leaving Ukraine's ports on Monday is high, Turkish Presidential Spokeperson Ibrahim Kalin said on Sunday.

Speaking in an interview with broadcaster Kanal 7, Kalin said the joint coordination centre in Istanbul will probably complete the final work on the exporting routes very soon.

READ MORE: UN chief welcomes opening of Ukraine grain coordination centre in Istanbul

RECOMMENDED

Ankara-brokered deal

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a deal last week to reopen three Ukrainian ports – Odesa, Chernomorsk, and Yuzhny – for grain exports stuck for months due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which is now in its sixth month.

According to the agreement, a Joint Coordination Center was established in Istanbul to carry out inspections at the entrances and exits of harbours and to ensure the safety of the routes.

Moscow and Kiev are major exporters of agricultural products, but Russia's attacks on Ukraine has severely disrupted wheat exports as the fighting damaged harvests and left ports blocked and mined.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground