TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye urges common sense amid political crisis in Iraq
Turkish Foreign Ministry said that “an inclusive and representative government” should be established without delay in line with the expectations of the Iraqi people.
Türkiye urges common sense amid political crisis in Iraq
“We call on all relevant parties to act with common sense and restraint,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement. / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
August 2, 2022

Türkiye has urged "common sense and restraint" as opposing demonstrations in Iraq over the nomination of a new prime minister are feared to further escalate tensions.

Türkiye follows the developments in Baghdad with "concern," the Foreign Ministry said on Monday in a written statement, adding that it hopes the current political uncertainty is settled soon.

It urged that "an inclusive and representative government" should be established without delay in line with the expectations of the Iraqi people.

Türkiye "respects the right of the Iraqi people to express their views and expectations through democratic means," the statement said, calling on the parties to refrain from violence and preserve the public order first.

The ministry added that it is of utmost importance to refrain from violence and to prioritise the preservation of public order.

“We call on all relevant parties to act with common sense and restraint,” it concluded.

READ MORE: UN chief urges de-escalation as tensions soar over Iraqi PM nomination

RECOMMENDED

Iraq's political turmoil

Tensions have escalated across Iraq in recent days following the nomination of Mohammed Shia al Sudani as a new prime minister by the Coordination Framework.

On Saturday, supporters of Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr started an open sit-in protest inside the parliament after they breached the building in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone.

In a counter-protest, supporters of Iraqi groups close to Iran staged demonstrations in Baghdad on Monday amid attempts to storm the fortified Green Zone.

Iraq has been in a political deadlock for nine months following the country’s general elections last October, and failed since then to agree on a new government between the rival parties.

READ MORE: Hundreds of Sadr supporters continue to camp at Iraqi parliament

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote