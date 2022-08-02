Yemen's warring sides have agreed to renew a two-month truce hours before it was due to expire, the United Nations envoy said, despite international pressure for an extended and expanded deal that would build on the longest stretch of relative calm in over seven years.

"This truce extension includes a commitment from the parties to intensify negotiations to reach an expanded truce agreement as soon as possible," special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sources said Grundberg had been pushing for a six-month truce with additional measures, but both sides have had grievances about implementation of the existing truce deal and mistrust runs deep.

US and Omani officials had also been engaging with parties to back Grundberg's proposal following a visit by President Joe Biden to Saudi Arabia last month, where he announced following bilateral talks an agreement to "deepen and extend" the truce.

Further goals

"In the coming weeks, I will intensify my engagements with the parties to ensure the full implementation of all the parties’ obligations in the truce," Grundberg said.