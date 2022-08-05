US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that China will not isolate Taiwan by preventing US officials from travelling there as Beijing holds massive military drills encircling the island state.

"They may try to keep Taiwan from visiting or participating in other places, but they will not isolate Taiwan by preventing us to travel there. We had high-level visits, senators in the spring, the bi-partisan way, continuing visits, and we will not allow them to isolate Taiwan," she said in Tokyo on Friday during the final leg of an Asia tour highlighted by a visit to Taiwan that infuriated China.

"We have said from the start that our representation here is not about changing the status quo here in Asia, changing the status quo in Taiwan," she added.

"It is about the Taiwan Relations Act, US-China policy, all of the pieces of legislation and agreements that have established what our relationship is. To have peace in the Taiwan Strait and have the status quo prevail."

Pelosi, the first House speaker to visit Taiwan in 25 years, and five other members of Congress arrived in Tokyo late on Thursday after visiting Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and South Korea.

She also met Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other officials as Beijing held the second day with unprecedented military drills and missile launches.

Japan on China drills

On Friday, Kishida condemned China's firing of ballistic missiles, five of which Tokyo believes landed in its exclusive economic zone.

The missile launches are a "serious problem that impacts our national security and the safety of our citizens," Fumio Kishida told reporters after meeting Pelosi for breakfast.

Pelosi's brief trip to Taiwan, where she arrived unannounced with a congressional delegation late on Tuesday and left on Wednesday, marked the highest-level US visit to the island state, which China says is its inseparable province, in 25 years.