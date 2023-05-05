When KingCharlesIIIiscrowned on Saturday, soldiers carrying flags from the Bahamas, South Africa, Tuvalu and beyond will march alongside British troops in a spectacular military procession in honour of the monarch.

For some, the scene will affirm the ties that bind Britain and its former colonies. But for many others in the Commonwealth, a group of nations mostly made up of placesonceclaimedbytheBritishEmpire, Charles’ coronation is seen with apathy at best.

In those countries, the first crowning of a British monarch in70years is an occasion to reflect on oppression and colonialism’sbloodypast. The displaysofpageantryinLondon will jar especially with growing calls in the Caribbean to sever all ties with the monarchy.

“Interest in British royalty has waned since more Jamaicans are waking to the reality that the survivors of colonialism and the holocaust of slavery are yet to receive reparatory justice,” said the Rev. Sean Major-Campbell, an Anglican priest in the Jamaican capital, Kingston.

The coronation is “only relevant in so far as it kicks us in the face with the reality that our head of state is simply so by virtue of biology,” Major-Campbell added.

As British sovereign, Charles is also headofstate of 14 other countries, though the role is largely ceremonial. These realms, which include Australia, Canada, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea and New Zealand, represent a minority of the Commonwealth nations: most of the 56 members are republics, even if some still sport the Union Jack on their flags.

Barbados was the most recent Commonwealth country to remove the British monarch as its head of state, replacing Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, with an elected president in 2021. The decision spurred similar Republican movements in neighbouring Jamaica, the Bahamas and Belize.

Related Explained: Rituals at the heart of Charles III’s coronation

Last year, when Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness welcomed Prince William and his wife, Kate, during a royal tour of the Caribbean, he announced that his country intends to become fully independent. It made for an awkward photo with the royal couple, who were also confrontedwithprotests calling for Britain to pay slavery reparations.

Rosalea Hamilton, an advocate for changing Jamaica's Constitution to get rid of the royals, said she was organising a coronation day forum to engage more Jamaicans in the process of political reform.

Two days ahead of Charles’ crowning, campaigners from 12 Commonwealth countries wrote to the monarch urging him to apologise for the legacies of British colonialism.

Among the signatories was Lidia Thorpe, an Australian senator, who said Thursday that Charles should “begin a process of repairing the damage of colonisation, including returning the stolen wealth that has been taken from our people.”

Buckingham Palace said last month that Charles supported research into the historical links between Britain’s monarchy and the transatlanticslavetrade. The king takes the issue “profoundly seriously,” and academics will be given access to the royal collection and archives, the palace said.

In India, once the jewel of the British Empire, there’s scant media attention and very little interest in the coronation. Some people living in the country’s vast rural hinterlands may not have even heard of King Charles III.