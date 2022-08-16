Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine’s Lviv for a trilateral meeting on Thursday.

Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement on Tuesday that Erdogan will pay a one-day visit to Lviv at the invitation of Zelenskyy.

Erdogan and Zelenskyy will discuss all aspects of Türkiye-Ukraine relations at the strategic partnership level, according to the statement.

As part of the visit, the leaders will meet with UN chief Guterres for a trilateral meeting.

"During the meeting, the steps that can be taken to end the Ukraine-Russia war through diplomatic means, by increasing the activities of the mechanism established for the export of Ukrainian grain to the world markets, will be discussed," the statement added.

Separately, a UN spokesperson said the leaders will discuss "the need for a political solution to this conflict" at the Lviv talks.

“At the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the secretary-general will be in Lviv on Thursday to attend a trilateral meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye and the Ukrainian leader,” spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"I have no doubt that the issue of the nuclear power plant" will be raised, Dujarric added, referring to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant — Europe's largest.

Kiev and Moscow have traded accusations over a series of strikes this month on or near the plant in southern Ukraine amid concerns over a nuclear accident.

READ MORE: Two more vessels carrying 15,000 tonnes of grain leave Ukraine