Turkish and US defence chiefs discuss bilateral, regional issues over phone
Hulusi Akar and Lloyd Austin exchange views on defence and security issues, especially developments in Ukraine, the fight against terrorism and the F-16 fighter jet sale.
Previously, Akar had said the fourth round of technical talks between Ankara and Washington on the sale of F-16 fighter jets was going "positively." / AA
By Elis Gjevori
August 23, 2022

Turkish National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin have discussed the shared NATO alliance as well as bilateral and regional issues.

In phone call on Tuesday, Akar and Austin exchanged views on defence and security issues, especially developments in Ukraine, the fight against terrorism, and talks on the US selling Türkiye F-16 fighter jets and upgrade kits, said a Turkish National Defence Ministry statement.

The ministry gave no further details.

Previously, Akar said the fourth round of technical talks between Ankara and Washington on the sale of F-16 fighter jets was going "positively."

A Turkish military delegation headed to the US on August 15 for talks on the sale to Türkiye.

Ankara requested the F-16s and modernisation kits last October. The $6 billion deal would include the sale of 40 F-16 jets and modernisation kits for 79 warplanes that the Turkish Air Force has in its inventory.

However, in July, the US House of Representatives approved legislation creating a new hurdle for the sale.

It prohibits the sale unless President Joe Biden certifies the transfer is in US national interests and guarantees to Congress that in the 120 days prior to the transfer, the Turkish government has not "violated the sovereignty of Greece, including through territorial overflights."

Türkiye, for its part, made it clear that Greece-related conditions are not "binding," and voiced hope that the US would not fall for such “games.”

