Pakistan will provide its troops for the security of the FIFA World Cup scheduled to be held in November in Qatar.

The Federal Cabinet approved the draft of an agreement between Pakistan and Qatar for the provision of army troops for the mega event, local daily the Express Tribune reported on Tuesday.

The development came ahead of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Qatar.

Sharif arrived in Doha on Tuesday on his first visit to Qatar after taking the prime minister’s office in April.

He will also visit ‘Stadium 974’ in Doha on Wednesday, where Qatari officials will brief him on the preparations for the FIFA World Cup.

READ MORE: Qatar sends 1,300 buses onto streets in World Cup transport test