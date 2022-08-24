POLITICS
Pakistan to send troops for FIFA World Cup security in Qatar
Pakistan's Federal Cabinet has approved troop deployment for the mega event ahead of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Qatar.
Pakistan's premier Shehbaz Sharif has wished the people and government of Qatar every success in the world’s largest sporting events. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
August 24, 2022

Pakistan will provide its troops for the security of the FIFA World Cup scheduled to be held in November in Qatar. 

The Federal Cabinet approved the draft of an agreement between Pakistan and Qatar for the provision of army troops for the mega event, local daily the Express Tribune reported on Tuesday.

The development came ahead of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Qatar. 

Sharif arrived in Doha on Tuesday on his first visit to Qatar after taking the prime minister’s office in April.

He will also visit ‘Stadium 974’ in Doha on Wednesday, where Qatari officials will brief him on the preparations for the FIFA World Cup.

READ MORE: Qatar sends 1,300 buses onto streets in World Cup transport test

Enhancing cooperation

On Wednesday, Sharif was received by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, at the Amiri Diwan, the administrative office of the Emir. 

During a meeting with Qatari counterpart Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani on Tuesday, Sharif congratulated Qatar on hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022 and wished the people and government of Qatar every success in the world’s largest sporting events.

The two leaders reaffirmed their resolve to further enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and investment. 

Sharif also underlined his government’s keen interest in deepening and diversifying engagement with Qatar in the energy sector, infrastructure, transportation, agriculture and livestock, and tourism, according to a statement by the Pakistani premier’s office.

READ MORE:FIFA increases squad limit to 26 players for 2022 Qatar World Cup

SOURCE:AA
