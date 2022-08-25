TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye holds panel in Stockholm on need for UN Security Council reform
Scholars argue that the council needs to be reformed in order to make the UN more democratic and better-functioning.
Türkiye holds panel in Stockholm on need for UN Security Council reform
The Communications Directorate of Türkiye is holding panels to emphasise the critical need for a UNSC reform. / AA
By Elis Gjevori
August 25, 2022

Türkiye's Communications Directorate has organised the sixth panel in a series on UN Security Council reforms in the Swedish capital city Stockholm.

The council needs to be reformed in order to make the UN more democratic and better-functioning, political scientist Hans Agne said at Thursday's event, titled "United Nations Security Council Reform: A New Approach to Reconstruction of the International Order".

Emphasising that public criticism of the UN should therefore not be avoided, the Stockholm University academic argued that it would be "a good idea to increase the UN Security Council's accountability to the General Assembly".

Also speaking at the panel, journalist-analyst Klaus Jurgens criticised "elitism and arrogance" in international organisations, including the UN and the EU.

RECOMMENDED

Zeynep Oktav, another attendee who is a professor of international relations at Medeniyet University in Istanbul, said the mantra, "the world is bigger than five" —  often repeated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — is a call to reform the 15-seat council to make it more representative, accountable, and transparent.

READ MORE:Academics in London discuss reforms for UN Security Council

READ MORE:Why does Türkiye urge restructuring of UN Security Council?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Macron warns Trump tariff threat over Greenland risks a world 'without rules'
Türkiye's Fidan and US' Rubio discuss Syria, ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza
Global trade war fears hammer global stocks, send gold to record high
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections