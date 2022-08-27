A Los Angeles neighbourhood featured in the "Fast and Furious" movies has held protests against the filming of the franchise's latest installment, claiming the community has been blighted by a spate of illegal and dangerous street racing.

Residents on Friday voiced anger at this weekend's planned taping of "Fast X" in Angelino Heights, a historic area near downtown Los Angeles which is home to Vin Diesel's fictional character Dominic Toretto in the wildly popular, long-running film series.

The movies depict the underground world of street racing, helping to popularise practices such as "street takeovers" in which crowds gather –– usually at night –– to watch cars rev their engines and screech at high speeds around city streets.

Damian Kevitt, a local resident and founder of Streets Are For Everyone (SAFE), said the Hollywood film series "glorifies an illegal activity" and as a result, Angelino Heights had become "a tourist destination for illegal street racing."

"Friday, Saturday, Sunday nights, there'll be three, four, five, six cars coming through here, doing burnouts, doing donuts," said Kevitt.

"There was not street racing in this community before 'Fast and Furious' was filmed here," he added.

Bella, another resident who declined to give her last name, said her children were traumatised from being constantly awoken by the sound of cars outside her home at night and were now too scared to play outside the house.

"They've seen when the car spins out of control and practically hits the pedestrian that's standing right on the corner," she said.