US President Joe Biden will host leaders of Pacific Island nations at a September 28-29 gathering in Washington, the White House has said, the latest US effort to step up ties with the region where China holds influence.

The summit will reflect the United States' "broadening and deepening cooperation on key issues such as climate crisis, pandemic response, economic recovery, maritime security, environmental protection, and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific," the White House said in a statement on Friday.

An administration official told Reuters news agency the White House has invited 12 Pacific Islands countries, including the Solomon Islands, which in April struck a security pact with China, heightening Washington's concern about Beijing's growing influence.

The Solomon Islands, which switched its ties to Beijing from Taiwan in 2019, is a focal point in the escalating competition between China and the United States in the strategically vital region.

The Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, Samoa, Tonga, and Fiji were also invited, as well as the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, and Tuvalu, which Taiwan counts among its 14 diplomatic allies.

