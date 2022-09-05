South Korean drama "Squid Game" has landed its first Emmy awards, taking home an acting honour and three other trophies in the run-up to next week's battle for television's best drama.

On Sunday, Lee You-mi won the accolade for guest drama actress at the Creative Arts Emmys for playing Ji Young, a young woman forced to compete in a risky quest for riches after she is freed from prison in the dystopian Netflix Inc series.

The actress accepted the accolade on stage at a theatre in downtown Los Angeles, speaking a few sentences in Korean before yelling in English: "I'm so very happy!"

The Creative Arts Emmys honoured behind-the-scenes artists such as sound engineers, hair stylists and cinematographers as well as guest actors.