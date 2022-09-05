CULTURE
2 MIN READ
'Squid Game' collects first Emmy awards, setting up drama battle
The South Korean series will compete with 'Stranger Things,' 'Succession' and 'Severance,' among others for the top drama honour next week.
'Squid Game' collects first Emmy awards, setting up drama battle
The dystopian drama sparked a debate within South Korea about toxic competitive societies and prompted new interest in the country's culture and language. / Reuters
By Fatıma Taşkömür
September 5, 2022

South Korean drama "Squid Game" has landed its first Emmy awards, taking home an acting honour and three other trophies in the run-up to next week's battle for television's best drama.

On Sunday, Lee You-mi won the accolade for guest drama actress at the Creative Arts Emmys for playing Ji Young, a young woman forced to compete in a risky quest for riches after she is freed from prison in the dystopian Netflix Inc series.

The actress accepted the accolade on stage at a theatre in downtown Los Angeles, speaking a few sentences in Korean before yelling in English: "I'm so very happy!"

The Creative Arts Emmys honoured behind-the-scenes artists such as sound engineers, hair stylists and cinematographers as well as guest actors.

RECOMMENDED

Lead actor and other awards will be handed out at a televised red-carpet event on September 12. "Squid Game" will compete for the top drama honour, the first non-English language series to be nominated for that prize.

Rivals for the award include Netflix's "Stranger Things," which earned five Creative Arts awards, including music supervision, for a season that featured Kate Bush's 1985 song "Running Up That Hill."

Inclusion in the series sent the song to the top of music charts.

HBO's media dynasty drama "Succession," also in the hunt for best drama, secured one award on Sunday, for casting. 

WATCH: How Squid Game tells the story of South Korea’s battle with inequality

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Yemen's former STC leader vows from UAE to establish South Yemen state
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
White House unveils executive board for Gaza governance plan
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
In Washington, Machado targets Rodriguez, and says aim is to create pro-US society in Venezuela