Amid repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, Türkiye has made a diplomatic move on September 1 by sending a letter addressing possible solutions to disputes in the Aegean Sea, diplomatic sources said.

According to the sources on Tuesday, letters signed by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu were sent to 25 capitals in the European Union and to the permanent members of the UN Security Council.

The letters were also sent to leaders including the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Explaining Türkiye's position and views on the solution of Aegean problems, the letters drew attention to the unlawful actions and maximalist demands of Greece.

Emphasising that there are a number of closely related and interrelated problems in the Aegean Sea, such as the width of territorial waters and national airspace, the limitation of the continental shelf and territorial waters, the letter also noted the violation of the non-military status of the Eastern Aegean Islands, according to the sources.

The letter also stressed that there are islands, islets and rocks and service areas, such as search and rescue region (SRR), flight information region (FIR) and NAVTEX, whose sovereignty has not been transferred to Greece via valid international agreements.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Greece not of same calibre as Türkiye

Ankara pro-dialogue, co-operation