Gunmen killed more than 60 people in Ethiopia's restive Oromia region at the end of August, a state-affiliated but independent human rights watchdog has said.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said on Tuesday that it was "highly concerned" by the attacks in the western region's Amuru district from August 30 to 31.

The EHRC said it had learned "from locals and government officials that in two days of attacks, more than 60 people were killed, more than 70 others wounded, as well as homes and cattle looted".

It said the attacks also displaced 20,000 people.

The killings occurred after the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), a rebel group, killed three ethnic Amharas in Abora city, it said.

Armed men from nearby areas, as well as some from the neighbouring Amhara region, responded by attacking ethnic Oromos in almost a dozen villages.

"The attack was carried out on civilians in Amuru district after security forces who were deployed in the area moved to another location," the monitor said.

