Albania has broken diplomatic ties with Iran, Prime Minister Edi Rama said in a statement, as the leader accused Iran of launching a massive cyberattack against the country this summer.

"The Council of Ministers has decided on the severance of diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran with immediate effect," said Rama on Wednesday.

Rama accused Iran of directing a cyberattack against Albanian institutions on July 15 in a bid to "paralyse public services and hack data and electronic communications from the government systems".

"The said attack failed its purpose. Damages may be considered minimal compared to the goals of the aggressor. All systems came back fully operational and there was no irreversible wiping of data," Rama added.

The prime minister went on to say that Iranian diplomats and support staff had 24 hours to leave the country following the announcement.

Reacting to Albania's move, Iran called it “ill-considered” and “short-sighted”, denying involvement in the July cyberattack targeting the European country.

