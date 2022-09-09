WORLD
2 MIN READ
Croatia reports casualties as trains collide near Bosnia border
Collision between passenger and freight trains near Novska town leaves three people dead and 11 injured, officials say.
Croatia reports casualties as trains collide near Bosnia border
Croatian media reports the passenger train crashed into a stopped freight train. / TRTWorld
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
September 9, 2022

A passenger train and freight train have collided in central Croatia, killing at least three people and injuring another 11 or more, authorities said.

The collision happened around 9.30 pm [local media] on Friday night near the town of Novska, which is close to Croatia's border with Bosnia, police said in a statement.

"The impact was huge," said Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, who rushed to the scene with other government officials. 

Plenkovic confirmed that so far bodies of three people were found at the site of the accident, but he said more victims could still be found in the morning. 

The injured have been hospitalised, some with serious injuries but none in life-threatening condition, he added. 

RECOMMENDED

"It's night time, there is no light, we don't know at the moment if there are more victims," said Plenkovic.

The cause of the collision was not immediately clear. 

The passenger train was a local line carrying 13 people, while only the engine driver was in the freight train, said Plenkovic. 

He said foreign citizens were among the injured. 

Officials said both trains were pushed off the rails after the collision. An investigation has been launched to determine what caused the collision

SOURCE:AP
Explore
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy