The $675 million stadium that Qatar will use for this year's World Cup final has been put through its first sellout test with a match between the Egyptian and Saudi champions.

Seventy-two days from the start of the tournament, organisers said the 80,000-capacity Lusail Iconic Stadium was full for the pre-match concert on Friday by Egyptian superstar Amr Diab and the game in which Al Hilal beat Egyptians Al Zamalek on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Lusail was the last stadium to be officially inaugurated and Hassan Al-Thawadi, head of the Qatari organising committee, said it was "an emotional moment".

"It is the culmination of a 13-year journey," he told beIN Sports.

The stadium, shaped like a traditional Arabic bowl, is at the heart of a new city being built north of the tiny Gulf state's capital. It will host 10 World Cup matches, including the December 18 final.

No more games are planned before the tournament starts on November 20 however.

READ MORE:Qatar sends 1,300 buses onto streets in World Cup transport test

Security test run

The game was a test run for security, the border immigration system and the multi-billion dollar driverless train metro that will take the strain, ferrying more than one million fans around Doha during the World Cup.