I will not pretend otherwise, but the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in the Scottish castle of Balmoral, had an impact on me as a British Muslim of Iraqi origins. The Queen has been a constant presence in my life since I was born, and I had grown accustomed to her across almost all aspects of my life, including seeing the words “Her Majesty” preceding the various arms of the civil service.

Now, another sun has risen on Britain and its former colonies, and we have King Charles III on the throne – that’s going to take some getting used to.

While I neither mourn nor celebrate the Queen’s death, it is important to understand that, while she was not directly responsible for her governments’ policies over her 70-year reign, she was nevertheless a willing tool and symbol of these establishments who wrought havoc across the world.Aside from other factors, that alone is a compelling enough reason for me to desire to see the British monarchy bidding farewell to public life.

A polished symbol of violence

Growing up in Exeter, in Britain’s scenic and beautiful county of Devon, I actually met the Queen when she came to visit for formal occasions. As a young child, I was taken to see her with the rest of my class in 1995. At the time, having not even reached 10-years-old, I had a vague idea of what a monarch was but without the sophisticated colour that would later be daubed onto the canvas of my mind. She was kind, warm, smiled at me and said hello, causing a child version of myself to smile bashfully back at her.

As an adult, however, and with the veil of childhood innocence lifted (or perhaps even stripped) off me, I came to understand the Queen was actually the head of state. While she may not have enjoyed the unquestioning executive power and authority of her predecessors centuries before, she nonetheless was used by the British establishment to provide a polished, regal and graceful veneer to the numerous crimes it engaged in against countless millions, if not billions, around the globe.

Not long after her coronation in 1952, the British government led by Prime Minister Anthony Eden ordered the invasion of Egypt alongside Israel and France in 1956 because – and how dare they? – the Egyptians under Arab nationalist leader President Gamal Abdel Nasser nationalised the strategic Suez Canal. While the episode was one of the final nails in the coffin of the “Empire on Which the Sun Never Sets”, naturally the Queen raised no objections to this wanton aggression.

She similarly raised no objections when she was asked to knight former Zimbabwean ruler Robert Mugabe in 1994, only to then be asked by a later government to strip him of that honour in 2008, which she dutifully did. She also paid no mind when Tony Blair got in bed with George Bush and invaded Iraq in 2003, and later knighted him in 2021 despite a million people signing a petition to object to this liar of profound proportions being honoured.