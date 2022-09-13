Five people have been killed in a blast in northwestern Pakistan, including an influential anti-Pakistani Taliban tribal leader, in the first major bombing in over a decade in an area that was once a battleground between security forces and militants.

Tuesday's attack came as fears rise about the return of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, to the Swat area of Pakistan, and peace talks between security forces and militants, which started last year, have failed.

Peace committee leader Idrees Khan's vehicle drove over an improvised explosive device, killing him and two bodyguards, Swat police officer Zahid Marwat told Reuters news agency.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Khan was a local elder and previously the head of a tribal force fighting against the TTP in Swat.

