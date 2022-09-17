As India gets ready to harvest its Kharif (monsoon) crop, a rainfall deficit in parts of the country will have an impact on rice production, according to experts and environmentalists.

India has two major sowing seasons – Kharif and Rabi. While rice is grown in the Kharif season (June-October), the other crops, or Rabi crops, are grown as winter approaches around October-November.

According to environmentalists in India, climate change is leading to changes in rainfall patterns in the country, which will impact the country's overall crop production this year.

India's Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said last week that the likely shortfall in the production of paddy for the 2022 Kharif season is approximately six percent.

“In domestic production, an estimated 6 to 7 million metric tonnes production loss is anticipated, but due to good monsoon rains in some pockets, the production loss may reduce to 4 to 5 million tonnes. However, this would be at par with last year’s production," said a government statement.

India last week also announced a ban on exports of broken rice and imposed a 20 percent duty on various grades of rice starting September 9.

Rice is a staple food for more than half of the country’s population.

Mahesh Palawat, chief meteorologist at India's Skymet Weather Services, identified the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of West Bengal with deficit rainfall. These are major rice-producing states.